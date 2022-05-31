Telangana student dies in seaboat accident in USA

In a sea mishap in the United States, a 25-year-old Telangana student who was doing his Masters in Florida died. The deceased, identified as Yashwant Kumar, a resident of Vemulawada in the Rajanna-Sircilla district, went to the United States for higher education last December after finishing his Btech from Hyderabad.

On Sunday, Yashwant and his friends Subhoday, Mysura, Charan, Srikar, and Sarvari rented a pontoon boat and went off the shore of West Florida’s Crab Island. He and his friends were having boat problems, so a number of them jumped into the water to try to fix the problem.

However, they were swept away by powerful currents. While the other four people in the water were rescued by an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) vessel, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) vessel, and the United States Coast Guard (USCG), Yashwant was unable to reach the boat due to the high waves. The OCSO joined Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Coast Guard in the search for the missing person, and Yashwant’s body was discovered on Monday night after hours of work.