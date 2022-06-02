Chennai Police arrests 6 man in drug ring; Seized illegal goods worth Rs.1 cr

On Monday, June 1, Chennai Police raided a six-member drug ring and seized illegal goods worth Rs 1 crore. The group has been shipping the banned products to foreign countries for the past two years, according to police. The Chennai Police seized 1.5 kilogramme of methamphetamine and 2 kg of amphetamine worth about Rs 1 crore from the six-member drug gang.

Zahir Hussain (52) was arrested at Triplicane, Chennai, by a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Harbour), T Veerakumar. He allegedly had 1 kg of methamphetamine in his possession. Mohammad Sultan (54) of Washermanpet and Nasser (55), a resident of Triplicane, were found to be his drug suppliers.

Junaith Ali (42), who had contacted Azaruddin (36) to buy the drugs, was also arrested by Chennai Police. Police also found that Azaruddin got the drugs from Nurul Amin, 39, who was also arrested. According to The New Indian Express, the accused was found with eight phones, a two-wheeler, hollow rods, and bangle boxes.