Hardik Patel joins BJP just days after quitting Congress

Hardik Patel, who quit the Congress lately, joined the BJP today, months before the Gujarat election. At the BJP office in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the 28-year-old was greeted with a saffron scarf and cap. The Patidar leader had tweeted this morning about ‘starting a new chapter’ and working as a ‘small soldier’ under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

‘I am about to start a new chapter with feelings of national interest, regional interest and social interest. I will work as a small soldier in the massive work in national service under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,’ he had written in Hindi. According to NDTV, Hardik Patel, who came to fame in politics after leading the Patidar community’s agitation for reservation, will join the BJP today.

Hardik Patel became a member of the Congress in 2019. He targeted Rahul Gandhi, the man who brought him into the Congress, when he left the party earlier this month. ‘Top leaders were distracted by their cell phones,’ he stated in the letter, ‘and Gujarat Congress leaders were more concerned in arranging chicken sandwiches for them.’ Hardik Patel had previously denied any intention of joining the BJP, but praised the party and its leadership in every venue he spoke in.