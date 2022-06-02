Mercedes-Benz unveils its hybrid SUV

Mumbai: The German luxury carmakers, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its hybrid SUV named Mercedes-Benz GLC. The new hybrid SUV is the updated variant of Mercedes-Benz GLC. The new SUV will be launched soon in the USA in two models- GLC 3000 and the GLC 300 4Matic.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC comes with a mild-hybrid system paired with an ICE engine. The 300e 4MATIC models combine a 204 hp 2.0-litre petrol engine with a 100 kW electric motor with a 136 hp output. In the 400e 4MATIC model, a 252 hp 2.0-litre petrol engine is combined with a 136 hp 100 kW electric motor. It produces 381 hp power. The GLC 220 d’s diesel engine produces 194 horsepower and is mated to a 145 kW electric motor that produces 197 PS.

The capacity of the battery is 31.2 kWh, It gives an electric range of 120 km. The battery can be fully charged in half an hour using a 60 kW charger.

The SUV features 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and the new version of the MBUX system. It is also equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.