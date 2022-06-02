Union minister Subhas Sarkar, three others arrested in bribery case.

On Thursday, the Kalyani Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) in Kolkata’s Nadia district against Union Minister Subhas Sarkar, BJP MP from Ranaghat Jagannath Sarkar, and two other BJP leaders on bribery charges. Sariful Islam filed a complaint on May 20 that led to the filing of the FIR.

The FIR accuses BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, of taking bribes in exchange for job assignments at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Kalyani in Nadia.

The FIR was filed under the Indian Penal Code’s Parts 420 (Cheating), 406 (Criminal Breach of Trust), 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by multiple persons in furtherance of a single objective), as well as the Prevention of Corruption Act’s various sections.