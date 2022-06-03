BMW unveils electric SUV ‘BMW iX1’

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, BMW unveiled its all new electric Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), ‘BMW iX1’. The new compact SUV houses 2 electric motors – one at each axle – that make it an all-wheel drive SUV. The motors deliver a combined output of 309 bhp and 494 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds. The SUV also gets a battery that provides 64.7 kWh of usable energy.

It also features eighth-generation of BMW’s iDrive operating system running via a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The SUV also gets 540 litres of boot space, and it can be expanded to 1600 litres by folding the 40:20:40 folding second row seats. Other features include two-zone automatic climate control, a Sport leather steering wheel, front-collision warning, include ambient lighting, panoramic glass sunroof and parking assistant including reversing assist camera.