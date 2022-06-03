Vivo launches Vivo T2x: know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo launched its new smartphone Vivo T2x in China. The handset will available in two variants- the 8GB + 128GB variant priced at RMB 1699 (approximately Rs 19,900) and the 8GB + 256GB variant priced at RMB 1899 (approximately Rs 22,200) respectively. It will be available for purchase from June 12.

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset supporting HyperEngine 3.0 and with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. It runs on Android Os. Vivo T2x comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup. It also has a 16 MP front camera for selfies and video chat. The handset comes with a 6000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. Connectivity options includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.