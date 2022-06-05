Nigerian footballer dies in Bengal after falling off moving train

On Saturday in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas area, a 24-year-old Nigerian footballer died after falling off a moving train. The event occurred when the victim, Kouadio Mathieu, was travelling from Barrackpore to Sealdah when he suddenly fell off a moving train near Gandhi Prem Niwas in Titagarh.

After being seriously injured in the accident, he managed to drag himself to an ashram near the railway tracks. According to early investigations, the victim lived in rental accommodation in Barasat, North 24 Parganas.

When the mishap occurred, the footballer was on his way to play a football match. He was taken to a nearby hospital by some locals, where he succumbed to his injuries after two hours.

The death of the footballer has led police to start an investigation. He was a football player from the Ivory Coast, according to the passport found in his pocket. Sources said that, the footballer had played for a number of clubs in West Bengal.