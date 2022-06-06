15 social media accounts charged with ‘disrupting social harmony’ in Kanpur violence case

In connection with the communal clashes that erupted in Kanpur last Friday, the Kanpur Police on Monday filed a FIR against 15 social media accounts on the platforms Facebook and Twitter. Anil Tiwari, a station house officer (SHO) at Kanpur Kotwali police station, has filed a case under sections 505, 507, and 66 of the IT Act for allegedly stoking passions.

For fanning up passions on Facebook and Twitter, Kanpur police have filed FIRs against 15 accounts. Various user IDs are included in the FIR, including a Facebook account from Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba area. There is no mention of where the other accounts were run from.

Communal clashes erupted in the Yateemkhana, Pared, and Nai Sadak districts after some residents asked for shop closures to protest BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s allegedly objectionable remarks about Prophet Mohammed and Islam. Protesters pelted stones, fired shots, and lobbed petrol bombs at police, who responded by using batons to disperse the mob in nearby areas such as Beconganj, Anwarganj, and Moolgunj.

The fights injured at least 40 people, including 20 police officers. Sharma’s primary membership has been suspended by the BJP.

Hayat Jaffar Hashmi, Javed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Rahil, and Mohammad Suffian, four masterminds, have been arrested and are being held in judicial custody for 14 days. The role of radical outfit the Popular Front of India is also being probed by cops, who are looking into whether the group is involved to the bandh calls in the city.