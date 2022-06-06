DH Latest NewsDH NEWSWest BengalLatest NewsIndiaNEWSPolitics

During Bengal visit, JP Nadda to chair state executive committee meet

Jun 6, 2022, 11:32 am IST

 

The Bengal state executive committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be held in Kolkata on June 8. The meeting will be hosted by JP Nadda, the party’s national president, and will begin at 2 p.m. at the National Library.

 

Nadda will lead meetings with MPs and MLAs, as well as the first working committee of the new state unit, according to Sukanta Majumdar, the party’s state president.

 

In the wake of senior BJP state leaders Babul Supriyo, Arjun Singh, and Joy Prakash Majumdar coming over to the TMC in recent months, Nadda’s visit to Bengal is significant. Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to the state.

