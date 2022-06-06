Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi questioned by police in death threat case to Salman Khan.

Today, a letter threatening Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, was found. It forewarns the two, claiming that they will soon be known as Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjabi singer who was killed in his car last month. In a Facebook post, Canadian criminal Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder. ‘Salim Khan Salman Khan bahut jald aapka Moose Wala hoga (Salim Khan Salman Khan, you will become Sidhu Moose Wala very soon),’ the letter said in Hindi.

The letter was signed with the initials ‘LB’ and ‘GB’ which are thought to be references to Goldy Brar and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was also questioned by the Delhi police’s special cell in this matter. He was questioned about whether he issued the threat himself or if someone else did it in his name, or if it was just a joke.

Following the blackbuck poaching case, criminal Bishnoi has had Salman Khan on his hit list for the past 12 years. Mr Khan has been accused of illegally killing a blackbuck by the Bishnoi community. According to sources, Lawrence Bishnoi planned to attack Mr Khan in 2011 while shooting his film ‘Ready.’ They didn’t get their selected weapons, therefore the plan failed. Naresh Shetty, a gangster, was then tasked with attempting to kill the actor.