Salman Khan’s security tightened up after threat of ‘tera Moose Wala hoga.’

Salman Khan’s security has been beefed up by the Maharashtra home department a day after a death threat letter was issued to him and his father, Salim Khan, on Sunday, June 5.

At Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand promenade, Salim Khan’s guards found an unsigned note with the message ‘tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala)’ scribbled on it. The letter was addressed to Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan.

An FIR has been filed by the police. Salim Khan, according to the police, went for a walk on the promenade at 7:40 a.m. and sat on the bench where he always sits. It was there the letter was found. ‘Salim Khan informed the police through his security guard. His statement has been recorded and an offence registered under the Indian Penal Code for ‘criminal intimidation,’ they said.

‘Salim Khan Salman Khan bahot jald tumahra Moosewala hoga k.G.B.L.B,’ stated the note handed over to the cops.