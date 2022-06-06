‘Strongest woman I’ve ever known’: Manju Warrier extends Bday wishes to Bhavana

South Indian actress Bhavana Menon is celebrating her 36th birthday today, and wishes are pouring in for her. Mollywood actors Meera Jasmine, Ramya Nambeesan, Sayanora Philip, Unni Mukundan, Tovino Thomas, Mrudula Warrier, Shilpa Bala, Rimi Tomy and Kunchacko Boban are among those who have wished the actor.

Manju Warrier had also penned a sweet Birthday note for her friend, which was posted along with a picture of her standing alongside Bhavana. ‘The picture might be blurry, but the feelings are real. Happy birthday Bhavana!!! To the strongest woman I’ve ever known! I love you and I know you know that love’, Manju wrote.

Actor Bhavana is making a comeback in Mollywood through the movie ‘Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu’ and will be seen opposite actor Sharafudeen. She will also be seen in a short film titled ‘The Survival’ The film is directed by former MMTV cameraman S N Rajeesh.