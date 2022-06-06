Yogi government strikes down on mafia; Reveals district-wise list of criminals

The Uttar Pradesh administration, using an iron grip against mafia raj, unveiled a district-by-district list of gangsters and criminals on Monday. According to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions, action would be conducted against the identified culprits, and their unlawfully obtained property will be confiscated. Since March 2022, the administration has designated 62 mafias, and 788 persons have been charged under the Gangster Act through May 2022.

‘The Uttar Pradesh police department frequently prosecutes criminals and mafia members in the state. The law and order department is gathering information on gangsters and mafia and they are being thoroughly monitored. In the month of March 2022, the UP administration designated 50 mafias, while the UP police designated 12 mafias. As per law and order, the police are clamping down on these 62 mafias and their gangs, ‘an official UP government announcement stated.

‘Between March 2022 and May 2022, a total of 788 persons were arrested and their properties worth Rs 600 crore (Rs 6,61,78,05,123) were attached under Rule 14 (1) of the Gangster Act. There are 30 mining mafia, 228 liquor mafia, 168 animal trafficking mafia, 347 land mafia, 18 education mafia, and 359 other individuals on the list’, it added.

All 62 mafias will face legal action!

ADG Prashant Kumar, ADG Law & Order, Uttar Pradesh, stated to the media that a list of offenders who committed ‘severe crimes’ had been compiled. He confirmed that action will be taken against all 62 accused. ‘ The Uttar Pradesh Police is taking action against the mafia and gangsters. A list of felons who have committed severe crimes has been compiled. Since March 2022, the government has recognized 50 mafias and the police headquarters has identified 12. All of them are facing legal action, ‘ADG Kumar stated.

Earlier in the day, the UP police unveiled a poster with CCTV pictures of at least 40 suspects in the Kanpur violence case. The police have requested the public to contact them at the number listed on the poster if they have any information on the suspects that will aid in their identification and eventual arrest. The police have pledged that the informants’ identities would be kept secret and safeguarded.