82 million vaccine doses of COVID-19 wasted by US: Report

According to media estimates, over 82 million COVID-19 vaccination doses have apparently gone to waste since the outbreak began. According to the statistics provided to NBC News by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), slightly over 11% of the dosages administered by the federal government between December 2002 and mid-May were destroyed.

That’s about 20 million more doses discarded than the 65 million reported wasted in February by the Associated Press. CVS and Walmart were responsible for the greatest number of doses thrown out — more than a quarter – over the 1.5-year period. According to the research, other companies including Rite Aid, Costco, and a dialysis clinic each squandered more than a fifth of the pills they got.

The vaccinations are delivered in vials and have a limited shelf life. They must be used shortly after being opened before being discarded. According to the CDC, over 751 million doses have been delivered nationwide, and 221.5 million individuals have been completely vaccinated. However, only around half of the individuals who have been completely immunized have gotten their first booster dose.

Last Thursday, White House COVID-19 coordinator Ashish Jha stated that children from 6 months to 5 years might be vaccinated as early as June 21. ‘ We anticipate that within a few weeks, every parent who wants their child vaccinated will be able to secure an appointment,’ Jha added.