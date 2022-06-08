Charge sheet filed against Rana couple for allegedly attacking cops in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, the Khar police filed a charge sheet against Navneet Rana, an independent MP from Amravati, and her husband Ravi Rana, a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), in connection with a case filed against them for allegedly assaulting police officers who went to arrest them on April 23 after the couple declared their intention to chant Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker outside chief minister Uddhav Thackarey’s private residence.

The police filed an 85-page charge sheet in the Borivali metropolitan magistrate court. The couple has been charged under sections 353 (use of force to prevent a public servant from performing his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing a commotion and manhandling police officers when they were arrested on April 23 at their Khar home.

The pair was charged with assault on a public official, according to Mohan Mane, a senior police inspector at Khar police station. The couple was sent a notice two days ago that the charge sheet will be filed against them on Wednesday.

According to another police official, the 85-page charge sheet included statements from 23 witnesses who were present on April 23 when the couple caused a commotion while resisting arrest in a second FIR filed against them.