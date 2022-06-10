Volkswagen Virtus launches ‘Virtus’ in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: German automobile manufacturer, Volkswagen launched its latest sedan, Volkswagen Virtus in India. The car is priced at Rs 11.21 lakh. The top end model, GT Plus will cost Rs 17.91 lakh. The new sedan is offered in 6 colours- Rising Blue Metallic, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Candy White and Wild Cherry Red. The Volkswagen Virtus is the brand’s second product under the India 2.0

The new sedan is offered in 2 engine choices – 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI EVO. The gearbox options include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT and 7-speed DCT. The dual-clutch automatic is reserved for the 1.5L motor. The Virtus delivers a claimed mileage of 19.40 kmpl with the 1.0L TSI motor and 18.67 kmpl with the 1.5L TSI EVO power plant.

Also Read; Lenovo launches 2 new products in the Indian market: Details inside

It also features ventilated front seats, 6 airbags, cruise control, LED headlamps, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It comes with over 40 safety features, including EBD, limited-slip differential, traction control, rear parking sensors and camera.