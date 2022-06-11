Nupur Sharma summoned by Mumbai Police for remarking on Prophet.

Nupur Sharma, a former BJP spokesperson, was summoned by Mumbai Police on Saturday for statements she made against Islam’s founder. On June 25, she has been summoned to the Pydhonie police station. Sharma was charged after Raza Academy, an extreme Muslim fundamentalist group, filed a complaint against him.

Following her remarks on Prophet on a TV debate this month, Nupur Sharma has received death threats and widespread condemnation. She apologised for her remark, which she said was in response to the mocking of Hinduism. However, when pressure built, the BJP suspended her, and the Indian government stated that the views of ‘fringe elements’ do not reflect the government’s.

Earlier in the day, the Calcutta Khilafat Committee filed a case at the Jorasanko police station in Kolkata against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. The complaint also named the TV host of the debate in which Nupur Sharma made the anti-Islam remarks. Nupur Sharma ‘maliciously started insulting our Prophet Mohammad’ on May 27, according to the complainant. It went on to say that her comments hurt the feelings of Muslims in the country and around the world.