India to face South Africa in 2nd T20I today: Possible playing XI

Cuttack: India will face South Africa in the second T20I of the ongoing five-match series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday (June 12).South Africa took an early 1-0 lead after defeating the hosts in the first T20I.

India’s defeat made Rishabh Pant only the second Indian after Virat Kohli to lose on his T20I captaincy debut.

Predicted Playing XIs :

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.