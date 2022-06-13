Health Minister urges states to Increase Covid-19 vaccination in school children

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged states to focus on increasing vaccination coverage for school-aged children and enabling preventive doses for the elderly on Monday, stressing that Covid-19 is not yet over. Mansukh Mandaviya made these statements while chairing a video conference meeting with health ministers and top officials from states and union territories (UTs) to examine the progress of the HarGharDastak 2.0 vaccination campaign.

‘COVID is not over yet. There are reports of rising cases of Covid in some states. It is important at this time to be alert and not forget COVID Appropriate behaviour (CAB) such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to prevent spread of the infection,’ said Mandaviya.

Mandaviya added that increased and timely testing will enable early detection of Covid cases and help to prevent the spread of the illness among the community, citing increased case positivity in some districts and states and lower Covid-19 testing.

He urged states and UTs to maintain and strengthen surveillance while focusing on genome sequencing to identify novel mutants and variants across the country. He urged state health ministers to personally examine the status and progress of the special month-long drive Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign, which began on June 1, stressing the importance of Covid vaccination among vulnerable age groups.