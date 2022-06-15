Much remained unresolved still after two years in India, China clashed in Galwan valley.

On June 15, 2020, a violent skirmish between Indian and Chinese troops broke out in the Galwan Valley for the first time in in 45 years, resulting in losses on both sides and marking a new sour turn in China – India relations. The gruesome clash sparked mass outrage in India, and anti-China sentiment rose. Meanwhile, in China, concern about the growing deterioration of China-India relations was obvious.

The violence, which mainly occurred in and around Ladakh’s Galwan Valley and Pangong Lake, killed lives on both sides and worsened an already tense bilateral relationship.

Since those clashes, the northern Himalayan borders have remained on a knife’s edge, with both sides sending large military contingents and developing infrastructure to prove their claims. Both governments have engaged diplomatically at the same time, attempting to get as many concessions as possible while challenging claims.

The present worldwide turbulence after the Russia-Ukraine crisis has given the India-China rivalry in Ladakh a whole new perspective.