Who is Abbas, the childhood friend PM Modi mentioned in his blog? Read on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day of his mother’s 100th birthday on June 18, recalled his boyhood buddy Abbas on his blogpost. Since then, internet users have been interested in learning more about Abbas.

The Prime Minister’s brother soon recognised Abbasbhai in a photo which has now gone viral. Abbasbhai formerly served the Gujarat government as a Class 2 employee. A few months ago, he left his position. Abbasbhai has two sons. The younger son resides in Australia, while the elder son resides in Gujarat’s Mehsana district. Currently, Abbasbhai and his younger son reside in Sydney.

In his blog, Prime Minister Modi reflected on his childhood, describing his boyhood home in Vadnagar as a modest, one-and-a-half room structure with mud walls and tiles.

About his childhood friend, PM Modi wrote, ‘A little far from our house there was a village in which very close friends of my father used to live. His son was Abbas. After the untimely death of his father, our father bought Abbasbhai to our house. In a way, Abbasbhai stayed and studied in our house… Like all of us children, mother used to take great care of Abbasbhai too. On Eid, mother used to prepare dishes of his choice for Abbasbhai’.