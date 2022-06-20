Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Gold prices rose marginally in the commodity market. But the strengthening of the US dollar dented the yellow metal’s appeal. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures is trading at Rs 50,920 per 10 gram, higher by 0.17% or Rs 86. Silver futures gained close by 0.22% or Rs 133 at Rs 61,070 per kg.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is priced at Rs 38,200, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4775, higher by Rs 10.

Also Read; Stock Market: Equity indices settle higher

In the international market, price of spot gold was down by 0.2% at $1,836.67 per ounce. US gold futures remained firm at $1,840.00. Among other precious metals, silver fell by 0.7% to $21.49 per ounce, platinum dipped by 0.8% to $934.34 and palladium rose by 0.8% to $1,830.81.