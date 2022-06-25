BMW launches BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition in India: Know the price and features

Mumbai: German luxury car maker, BMW launched its BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition in India. The new sedan is priced at Rs 68.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury sedan is locally produced at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai.

The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds. This will be the quickest car to be produced in the country. The BMW M340i is powered by 2,998 cc straight-six petrol engine. The engine produces 387 hp power and 500 Nm maximum torque.

Also Read: Bajaj launches new all-black variants of Pulsar N250 and F250: Price and features

It features Adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight, 19-inch M light alloy wheels, 50 Jahre M roundel in front rear and wheel hub caps sport seats with M-specific upholstery in a Sensatec/Alcantara trim, Anthracite BMW Individual roof liner, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line elements, M leather steering wheel with shift paddles, M seat belt and interior Individual trim strips in Piano Black and Galvanic embellisher, ambient lighting with six dimmable light designs, automatic 3 zone AC, welcome light carpet. Other features include BMW ConnectedDrive technologies such as BMW Live Cockpit Professional, BMW Virtual Assistant, BMW Gesture Control, Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto. Other key features include BMW Head-Up Display, Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera, Reversing Assistant, BMW Efficient Dynamics and Harman Kardon Surround Sound system.