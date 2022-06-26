YouTube removes Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘SYL

Mumbai: Popular video sharing platform, YouTube removed the latest song by Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The song ‘SYL’ refers to water issue in Punjab. The song was updated on YouTube after Sidhu Moosewala’s murder.

The song was written and composed by Sidhu Moosewala. The new song was released on YouTube by music producer MXRCI on June 23. The song has garnered over 27 million views and got 3.3 million likes. At present, the video is not available on YouTube. While clicking on the link there comes a message that ‘this content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government’.

The song discusses various issues such as undivided Punjab, 1984 Sikh Riots, farmer laws, Sikh flag hoisting at the Red Fort during the farmer agitation and Sikh militants. Visuals of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Balwant Singh Rajoana and Jagtar Singh Hawara and pictures of Sikh militants Davinder Pal Bhullar, Gurdeep Singh Khaira, Lakhwinder Singh, Jagtar Singh Tara and many other are used in the song. The song also includes hashtags #savepunjabwaters and #releasesikhprisoners and it concludes with a message, ‘Each one of you is the last hope for protecting Punjab’s river waters to prevent the state from turning into a desert’.

‘The song is related to the last 70-year history of Punjab and Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. He was very excited about the song and was regularly discussing with me how to shoot video of the song. He shared pictures of Balwinder Jattana with me. But the Almighty had different plans for him’, said his friend and video producer Stalinveer.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) criticized the move of YouTube. ‘Sidhu Moosewala’s song #SYL captures Punjabis’ sentiments on Riparian principle on river waters and on Bandi Singhs. Any move to ban it on any pretext would be ill advised and against the Pbis’ democratic rights & freedom of expression’, tweeted SAD.

Sidhu Moosewala's song #SYL captures Punjabis’ sentiments on Riparian principle on river waters and on Bandi Singhs. Any move to ban it on any pretext would be ill advised and against the Pbis’ democratic rights & freedom of expression. Shiromani Akali Dal opposes any such move. pic.twitter.com/YfnOlffm7v — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) June 26, 2022

The title SYL refers to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal. Punjab and neighbouring Haryana has been fighting for the 214-kilometer-long Satluj Yamuna Link canal for the last thirty years.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29. Just before his death, the state government had reduced his security.