Qatar holds indirect Iran-U.S. talks on renewing the nuclear agreement of 2015

Iranian media claimed on Monday that Qatar will hold unofficial talks between Iran and the United States in the coming days, despite efforts by the European Union to end a protracted standoff in talks to resurrect a 2015 nuclear agreement.

According to Mohammad Marandi, a media assistant to Iran’s senior nuclear negotiator, ‘Iran has picked Qatar to host the negotiations because of Doha’s close ties with Tehran.’ Marandi was speaking to the ISNA news agency.

Robert Malley, the United States’ special envoy for Iran, was scheduled to meet with the Qatari foreign minister on Monday, according to a person briefed on the trip. Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s lead nuclear negotiator, will be in Doha for the discussions on Tuesday and Wednesday, an Iranian official told Reuters.

The Qatari government declined to comment, while the Iranian foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment. Later on, though, Bagheri will fly to Doha on Tuesday, according to a source at Iran’s foreign ministry, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

