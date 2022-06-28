Poco launches Poco F4 5G: Know the price, offers and specifications

Mumbai: The sale of new 5G smartphone from Poco began in India. The Chinese smartphone makers launched the Poco F4 5G last week in the country. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 27,999 and the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 29,999. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 33,999. It comes in Nebula Green and Night Black colours and is available for purchase on Flipkart.

Sale offers on the Poco F4 5G include a Rs. 1,000 instant discount. Customers using an SBI card will get an additional Rs. 3,000 discount. Customers will also get 1 year of free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP and 2 months of YouTube Premium subscription.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco F4 5G runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top and is powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The handset features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display. The phone includes the triple rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NaVIC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,500mAh Li-Polymer battery that supports 67W fast charging.