2022’s International Day of Cooperatives: Everything you need to know about its significance and history

Every year on the first Saturday in July, the world celebrates cooperatives. This year, the day will be celebrated on July 2 to recognise the cooperative movement’s efforts. The event also raises awareness of the beneficial role that cooperatives play in the advancement of society, culture, and economy.

History

The first Saturday in July 1995 will be recognised as International Day of Cooperatives thanks to a resolution voted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 16 December 1992. The day was picked since it was the 100th anniversary of the founding of the International Cooperative Alliance. Another name for it is Coops Day.

Why is today a special day?

The creation of the International Co-operative Alliance and the efforts of cooperatives to improve the world are both recognised on International Day of Cooperatives. In order to commemorate the International Day of Cooperatives, events and talks are planned. This entails the showing of brief documentaries that highlight the efforts of various cooperatives. Radio shows, newspapers, and other media are used on this day to showcase the accomplishments of the industry.

Co-operatives aim to spread the advantages of their economic and social model to people all over the world despite its community-level concentration. They contend that in order to achieve a more equitable distribution of wealth, the resource inequality that has been exacerbated by globalisation must be guided by a certain set of ideals.

The cooperative movement is democratic and locally autonomous. At the same time, cooperatives are integrated at the global level as an organisation of associations and enterprises where citizens rely on self-help to meet social, environmental and economic objectives.

Values of International Day of Cooperatives

Cooperatives follow several values like self-responsibility, democracy, equity, equality, self-help, and solidarity. These principles are essential to their successful functioning.