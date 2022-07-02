America delivering two surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine, says Pentagon

The Pentagon announced on Friday that the United States is providing Ukraine two NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems, four more counter-artillery radars, and up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition as part of its most recent arms packages.

Following a meeting of NATO leaders on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden made a wide announcement about the support package, estimated to be worth $820 million, on Thursday in Madrid.

‘The savagery that Ukrainians continue to experience was brought to light once more this week by an attack that happened in a mall full of people.

The United States continues to support them and their just cause as they fight for their country,’ the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the assistance in a statement.

According to Ukrainian officials, a Russian bomber’s Kh-22 missile struck a busy mall on Monday in the central city of Kremenchuk, killing at least 19.

Western officials and the Pope denounced the strike, but Russia dismissed Ukraine’s story, claiming the missile had hit a store of Western-made weaponry next to the mall, setting it ablaze.

As it finalised the declaration on Friday, the Pentagon provided additional information and stated that the most recent shipment of security assistance also contained more ammo for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

According to a senior defence official, the Raytheon-Technologies AN/TPQ-37 anti artillery radars are being sent.

These weapons, which have roughly treble the effective range of the earlier delivered AN/TPQ-36 systems, are being sent to Ukraine for the first time.

The additional American assistance is intended to support Ukraine as it endures a barrage of Russian artillery fire. In response to its soldiers’ gruelling victories in the east, Russia has intensified its campaign of long-range missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in an effort to persuade Kiev to hand over two provinces to separatists.

Since Russian soldiers invaded Ukraine on February 24 and re-entered full-scale war, the United States has now committed over $6.9 billion in aid, including the most recent rounds.