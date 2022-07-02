Gulf based air carrier to increase the frequency of flights to this destination

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has decided to increase the frequency of flights to Berlin in Germany. The air carrier will increase the flights from Berlin Brandenberg Airport in Berlin to initially 10 and further to 11 weekly from August.

Qatar Airways is operating flights to and from three airports in Germany – Berlin, Frankfurt, and Munich. The air carrier will operate 46 flights per week to Doha from these three airports in Germany.

Passengers can now travel to over 150 destinations in the Qatar Airways network. It connects 30 destinations in 19 countries in Africa, 5 in Australia, 32 in the Middle East and 16 in Asia.