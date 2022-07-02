Ukraine claims the link to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored

Ukraine’s nuclear power operator said on Friday that it had reconnected to surveillance systems at Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Zaporizhzhia, which is occupied by Russian forces.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, has stated that it wishes to inspect the plant in southern Ukraine as soon as possible, but Ukrainian authorities are opposed to any such visit while Russian forces remain in control.

It was the second time communications with the plant’s six reactors had been lost.

Ukraine’s state Energoatom agency announced on its Telegram channel that the connection had been restored ‘by its own efforts.’

The link had been severed ‘due to the occupation of Enerhodar of all Ukrainian mobile operators, including Vodavone, with which the (IAEA) has a contract for data transmission,’ it said.

According to Energoatom, all ‘mandatory monitoring data have been transmitted’ and the IAEA has confirmed receipt.

The International Atomic Energy Agency stated earlier this week that the loss of communication links ‘only adds to the urgency of dispatching this mission’ to Zaporizhzhia. The connection had been lost ‘due to a disruption in the facility’s communication systems,’ according to the statement.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24 and took control of the plant in early March, after shelling near the site caused a fire in one of its buildings.