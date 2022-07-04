Ducati launches Scrambler Urban Motard in India: Know the price and features

Mumbai: Italian motorcycle manufacturing company, Ducati launched its Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard in India. The bike is priced at Rs 11.49 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard is it’s powered by the same 803 cc, L-twin engine. The air cooled, two-valve engine makes 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 66.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. The chassis includes a trellis frame in black tubular steel, Kayaba suspension both at the front and at the rear and 17-inch spoked wheels on which Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires are mounted in sizes of 120/70 at the front and 180/55 at the rear.

The bike comes with Ducati Multimedia System (DMS). The DMS enables a smartphone to be connected to the bike via Bluetooth.