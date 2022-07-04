Suzuki launches new motorcycle in India: Details

Mumbai: Japanese automobile manufacturer, Suzuki Motorcycle launched a new bike model ‘Katana’ in India. The new bike is priced at Rs 13.61 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered in two colours- Metallic Mystic Silver and Metallic Stellar Blue.

The new bike is powered by a 999 cc, inline four-cylinder engine. The engine produces 150 bhp and 106 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission. It has 3-riding modes. The bike features 5-step traction control system, bi-directional quickshifter, cornering ABS, Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS), Low RPM Assist, Suzuki Easy Start System and low rpm assist.

The new bike will be rought in as a full-import, or CBU (Completely Built Unit), or as a CKD (completely knocked down) assembly.

Other features include LCD instrument console, LED headlamp, sharp body panels, gold-painted alloy wheels, a muscular fuel tank designed, black finished exhaust system and engine area, two-tone seat finish, LED tail lamp, LED turn indicators and a dual-channel ABS system.