Eid Al Adha: Authorities in UAE announces Covid safety protocols for prayers

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE have announced the Covid safety protocols to be followed during special prayers on the first day of Eid Al Adha. As per the new guidelines, the duration of prayer and sermon is 20 minutes.

Authorities also updated that all worshippers must wear masks and maintain a social distance of at least one metre from one another. Worshippers must bring their own mats while attending prayers. To prevent crowding at mosques and open-air places of worship, police and volunteers will supervise the exit and entry points. Musallahs and mosques will open after the Fajr prayer on the day of Eid.

Gatherings and handshakes before and after prayer will remain prohibited. Muslims will offer the Eid Al Adha prayer on July 9 at mosques and open-air places of worship called musallahs.