Kaali posters were deemed ‘offensive’ by Delhi and UP police

The Delhi Police and the Uttar Pradesh Police have filed FIRs against the creators of the film ‘Kaali,’ which shows the Hindu deity smoking a cigarette on its poster. The FIRs included allegations of criminal conspiracy, offending in a place of worship, intentionally injuring religious sensibilities, and intending to cause a breach of peace.

The uproar began when director Leena Manimekalai released the poster for her film on social media. The poster features a lady costumed in the Goddess Kaali attire. In the photograph, she is seen smoking a cigarette. Along with the goddess’s traditional accessories of a Trishul (trident) and a sickle, the actor portraying her is depicted holding the LGBTQ+ community’s pride flag.

The IFSO section has filed an IPC 153A and IPC 295A charges against director Leena Manimekalai. Earlier in the day, the Indian High Commission in Canada published a statement over the ‘smoking Kaali’ billboard, urging Canadian authorities and event organizers to remove ‘any such offensive propaganda’.

The High Commission stated in a statement that they had received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in Canada over the ‘disrespectful representation of Hindu Gods on the poster of a film displayed as part of the ‘Under the Tent initiative at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto.’