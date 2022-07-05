Shooters in Moose Wala murder case planned to use two women in killing: Sources

According to sources in the Delhi Police Special cell, the accused in the murder of politician and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala had planned to use women in the assassination.

Sources said that, the accused intended to send two women to the singer’s house to murder him while one of them pretended to be a journalist and the other as a police officer. Police officers recovered Punjab police uniforms in the accused’s possession.

Due to the Punjabi singer’s heavy security, the accused, who had planned to murder him, were unable to carry out their plan. After several failed attempts, they intended to bring two women into their group.