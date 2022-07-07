CBI looks 7 places over recruitment of unqualified instructors in Bengali schools

In West Bengal, including Kolkata, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched seven locations as part of an ongoing investigation into the hiring of unqualified candidates as assistant teachers in the state’s primary schools. The incriminating items and electronic data seized from the seven searched places are being closely examined by the federal investigation agency.

The home of the accused, as well as the homes of other people, including the then-President and Secretary of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) and a private company, were investigated.

The Teachers Eligibility Test (TET)-2014 was used to illegally appoint a number of unqualified people as assistant teachers in elementary schools. On June 9, the CBI filed a case against unnamed WBBPE office holders and others. The WBBPE is in charge of the TET.

Moreover, it was claimed that eligible candidates were deprive throughout the TET-2014 primary selection procedure. Further probe is underway.