DGCA declares India’s first trans-pilot unfit to fly; Forced to become a food delivery agent, Why?

The Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA) has deemed India’s first transgender pilot, Adam Harry, 23, unable to fly an aircraft, despite the fact that he possesses a commercial pilot license and is eligible to fly in the United States and South Africa. Harry told ANI, ‘I am the first transgender person to acquire a private pilot’s license, and I intend to pursue commercial pilot training in India, which the government has agreed to fund. This makes me extremely pleased. I completed a one-year private pilot training school in Johannesburg, South Africa.’

‘When I returned to India after finishing the course, my parents discovered my gender identification and placed me under house arrest when I was 19. I was under house arrest for about a year ‘, he continued. In 2016, Harry travelled to Johannesburg, South Africa, to pursue pilot training at Skylark Aviation Academy. His parents, however, ceased financially supporting him once he revealed his gender identification on Instagram. He attempted to finish his education in Johannesburg while still working part-time, but he was compelled to return home owing to a lack of financial assistance.

To sustain himself in Ernakulam, he worked in numerous occupations ranging from food delivery to working in restaurants. It was here that he met a journalist, who covered his tale and got him in touch with the Social Justice Department. While he was contacting them about opening a juice business, the Kerala government granted him a scholarship to complete his pilot training at the Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy in 2019 under the transgender individuals’ welfare fund.

Harry has chosen to sue the DGCA because the institute intends to return his government scholarship since he is not attending flying lessons but simply on-ground sessions. He wants the DGCA to cease comparing the bodies of cisgender individuals to those of trans people. instead, consider a person’s qualifications.