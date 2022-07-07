Due to questionable vocals, three Michael Jackson tracks were taken off from streaming providers.

There are continuous rumours that three tracks from the 2010 posthumous compilation of Michael Jackson’s album ‘Michael’ include voice forgeries of the late pop icon Michael Jackson. As a result, the songs have been taken down from streaming services.

The tracks ‘Breaking News,’ ‘Monster,’ and ‘Keep Your Head Up,’ from the 2010 album Michael, were removed by the Jackson estate and Sony Music, according to Billboard, ‘as the simplest and best approach to move beyond the conversation associated with these recordings once and for all.’

The statement did not address persistent rumours that the songs might contain vocals not recorded by Jackson, who died in 2009. ‘Focus remains where it belongs—on the exciting news and existing projects celebrating Michael Jackson’s legacy, including the Tony-winning Broadway musical MJ, the enormously popular Michael Jackson-ONE show in Las Vegas, an upcoming biopic, and the campaign to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Thriller, the best-selling album in history, in November,’ the statement continued.

‘The album’s remaining tracks remain available. Nothing should be read into this action concerning the authenticity of the tracks—it is just time to move beyond the distraction surrounding them,’ it concluded.

The King of Pop may not have been the lead singer on the songs, which are thought to have been recorded two years prior to Jackson’s passing, according to a fan’s attempt to lead a class-action lawsuit in 2014. The fan claimed that Michael’s actions amounted to a misrepresentation that was illegal under California’s Unfair Competition Law and the Consumers Legal Remedies Act.

The Michael Jackson estate administrators and Sony did not record the songs themselves, thus they were unable to remark on who took part in the vocal sessions, the appeals court observed in its ruling.