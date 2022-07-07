DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Eid Al Adha 2022: Free parking announced in Abu Dhabi

Jul 7, 2022, 04:29 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: The  Integrated Transport Centre  in  Abu Dhabi (ITC) has decided to waive the parking fees and toll charges during Eid Al Adha holidays. Parking will be free from July 8 until 7.59am on Tuesday, July 12.

The toll gate system will also be free of charge during this period. ITC also informed that the public transport buses will operate as per the normal schedule. Extra  trips will be added along the  busy routes.

Their Customer Happiness Centres will remain closed over the holiday.

