Eid Al Adha 2022: Free parking announced in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi (ITC) has decided to waive the parking fees and toll charges during Eid Al Adha holidays. Parking will be free from July 8 until 7.59am on Tuesday, July 12.

The toll gate system will also be free of charge during this period. ITC also informed that the public transport buses will operate as per the normal schedule. Extra trips will be added along the busy routes.

Their Customer Happiness Centres will remain closed over the holiday.