Eid Al Adha 2022: Prayer timings in UAE announced

Dubai: Timings for Eid Al Adha special prayers have been announced in the UAE. Muslims will celebrate Eid Al Adha on July 9. On the day of Eid Al Adha, Muslims will offer the prayer at mosques and open-air places of worship called musallahs.

Here is the list of Eid prayer timings across the emirates:

Abu Dhabi City: 5.57am

Al Ain: 5.51am

Madinat Zayed: 6.02am

Dubai: 5.53am

Sharjah: 5.52am

Ajman: 5.52am

Earlier the authorities in the UAE announced revised Covid-19 safety rules to be followed during Eid Al Adha prayer. The duration of the prayer and sermon will be limited to 20 minutes. Authorities urged all worshippers to wear masks, maintain a distance of at least one metre from one another, and bring their own mats. It also banned gatherings and handshakes before and after prayer.