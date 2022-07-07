Eid Al Adha 2022: Two emirates in UAE announces free parking

Ajman: Two more emirates in the UAE announced free parking during Eid Al Adha holidays. Authorities in Sharjah and Ajman announced that paid public parking will be free to use during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

Paid public parking in Sharjah will be free from Saturday, July 9, till Monday, July 11. But, the seven-day paid parking zones in the emirate are exempted from this. Users will have to pay fees for parking in the seven-day paid parking zones. They can be identified by blue parking information signs. This was announced by the Sharjah Municipality.

Parking in Ajman will be free from Friday, July 8, till Monday, July 11. The Ajman Municipality announced this. The civic authority also announced working hours for abattoirs and public parks in the emirate.