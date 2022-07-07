India plays a ‘large role’ in the life of outgoing British PM Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, was most likely the first British Prime Minister with a strong Indian connection. Marina Wheeler, his estranged wife whom he married in 1993, is partly Indian. Wheeler is the late editor and writer Khushwant Singh’s niece. Johnson had been to India with Marina numerous times before they announced their divorce last year after 25 years of marriage, staying with her cousins in Delhi and Mumbai. They are the parents of four children.

Boris Johnson resigned as head of the Conservative Party on Thursday, setting the path for the appointment of a new prime minister after scores of ministers resigned from his scandal-plagued administration. ‘ It is plainly the intention of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new head of that party, and hence a new prime minister,’ Johnson said outside 10 Downing Street, according to AFP.

Johnson, 58, announced his resignation as prime minister after a flurry of resignations from his senior staff in protest of his leadership, but he will remain in office until a replacement is selected. After three difficult years in office marked by Brexit, the Covid epidemic, and non-stop scandal about his propensity for mendacity, Cameron outlined a timeline for a Tory leadership election next week.

According to the BBC and others, the leadership contest will take place during the summer, and the winner will replace Johnson at the party’s annual conference in early October. Rishi Sunak, one of the leading candidates for the position of Prime Minister, is of Indian heritage. He is Westminster’s second-most influential man and acted as the government’s face for Covid-19 assistance initiatives. He resigned as chancellor on Tuesday, leading Johnson to do the same.