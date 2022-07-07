IRCTC announces Shirdi Sai temple and Somnath Jyotirlinga tour package: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package to Shirdi Sai temple in Maharashtra and Somnath Jyotirlinga in Gujarat. The 11-day and 10-night tour package will cover r Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga temples.

The tour will begin from Darbhanga station in Bihar on October 10. Passengers can board from Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patliputra stations. Passengers will be provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner along with local travel expenses. The standard category will cost Rs 18,450 per person and Rs 29,620 for comfort category.

Destinations covered: Ujjain (Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and Omkareshwar Jyotirling), Dwarka (Dwarkadhish Temple and Nageshwar Jyotirling), Somnath (Somnath Jyotirling) and Manmad (Shirdi Sai Darshan and Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling)

Passengers can book this tour package online by visiting the official IRCTC website-www.irctctourism.com and by visiting IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.