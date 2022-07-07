Nigerian national detained in Mumbai with 80 g of cocaine worth Rs 24 lakh

The Mumbai criminal branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) detained a 32-year-old Nigerian and seized 80 gm of cocaine worth Rs 24 lakh in his possession. An official reported that the accused, known as Chukwuma Ogbonna Nwaeke, was arrested on Friday night while being patrolled close to the new Air India Colony.

Nwaeke tried to flee after noticing police, according to reports from PTI, but the team caught up with him after a chase. Nwaeke had been moving suspiciously in the area. Police believe he is a part of an international drug mafia that smuggles cocaine and mephedrone, and they also believe that a few other Nigerian citizens are involved in the racket.

Further investigation being done.