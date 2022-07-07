Seven suspects in Amravati murder case sent to NIA custody till July 15

The seven accused in the murder of a pharmacist in Amravati were placed in NIA custody on Thursday by a special court in Mumbai till July 15. The seven accused were all present in the special NIA court earlier today after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken custody of them.

Muddasar Ahmad, Shahrukh Pathan, Abdul Taufiq, Shoaib Khan, Atib Rashid, Yusuf Khan, and claimed mastermind Irfan Shaikh were the names of the previously arrested accused. Umesh Kolhe, a pharmacist, was murdered on June 21 for supporting Nupur Sharma, a suspended BJP spokesperson who made offensive remarks against the Prophet Mohammad.

Kolhe’s throat had been slit by two men on motorcycles, which provoked his threat. During searches of the accused’s premises in Maharashtra, investigators found hate-spewing flyers, knives, mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, and other incriminating documents.