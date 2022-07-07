Soulful Songs by the Versatile Singer on His Birthday, Kailash Kher

One of the performers whose soul-stirring melodies and incredibly calming, beautiful voice can affect you is Kailash Kher. Kher gained fame after making his Bollywood debut by singing the song Allah Ke Bande Hasde from the 2003 movie Waisa Bhi Hota Hai-II. More than 500 songs in 20 languages feature the beloved singer’s lovely voice. Let’s have a look at the soulful selection of the legendary singer’s greatest songs as he celebrates his birthday today:

TERI DEEWANI

It’s impossible to discuss Kailash Kher without bringing up this gem. This song is a true masterpiece. The song was included on the musical album Kailasa, which was released in 2006. Given that it has received over 1 million likes and has received over 100 million views on YouTube, you can see how popular it is.

YUN HI CHALA CHAL RAHI

Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi from the movie Swades, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Makrand Deshpande, has become the ideal travel song since its debut. This song was written by Kher, Udit Narayan, and Hariharan.

SAIYYAN

Many people still have a particular place in their hearts for this calming classic tune. Saiyyan, a song from Kher’s album Jhoomo Re, became popular with the public right away.

JAY – JAYKARA

The popular spiritual song Jay Jaykara from the hit movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion stars superstar Prabhas. The song, which was released in 2017, was written by Manoj Muntashir, with music by MM Kareem.

BAM LAHIRI

This song is another one from Kher’s album Jhoomo Re, which is regarded as one of his greatest hits. The song, which was initially published in 2007, was later featured in the 2011 movie Shor In The City.