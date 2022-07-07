The conclusion of Chris Hemsworth’s film ‘Thor Love and Thunder’ and post-credits scenes explained

The fourth instalment in the ‘Thor’ trilogy and the eagerly awaited MCU film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has finally arrived. The critics are split, but the audience adores this Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman movie, guaranteeing a tremendous box office debut. Even so, there has been a lot of discussion about the movie on social media. And a lot of it is focused on the film’s startling post-credits scenes and its conclusion. In the Taika Waititi-directed film, Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, who does exactly what his name implies—slays gods—faces up against Thor and Mighty Thor (Portman’s Jane Foster wields Mjolnir).

He was wrong by the gods, who did not come to his rescue as his family and people died. In the prologue, we see him cradling his dying little daughter. He finds his god living a plentiful life. He acquires the Necrosword that can kill any god, and vows to rid the universe of every divine presence.

Please note that the piece explores the film’s ending and post-credits scenes in some detail, so if are yet to see the movie, do that and then come back.

SPOILER ALERT

The conclusion of ‘Thor Love and Thunder’

In ‘Thor Love and Thunder,’ Zeus (Russell Crowe) is pleaded with for assistance by Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Waititi). However, the movie Zeus is quite reminiscent of the Zeus from Greek mythology and is more of a hedonist than a fighter. The others grab Zeus’ thunderbolt after Zeus assaults Korg and disintegrates him (now only his head is alive). Thor then attacks Zeus in a fit of wrath.

But even the combined might of both Thors is not enough to take down Gorr. The God Butcher steals Thor’s weapon, the Stormbreaker before they can escape. Stormbreaker would allow Gorr to summon Bifrost and reach Eternity, a cosmic entity that can grant any wish to the person that is successful in reaching it. And he would ask for all gods to die across the universe.

The Asgardiang children who Gorr had abducted from New Asgard are saved by Thor in the final act. He gives each child the abilities of Thor, and in the ultimate fight, which is set in Sweet Child O’ Mine, Mighty Thor enters the combat. When Gorr is eventually vanquished, Thor persuades him that he should ask his dead daughter back instead. Jane Foster, who had been concealing her breast cancer with her powers, perishes as a result of Gorr’s action.

The first post-credits scene is truly what MCU fans look forward to when they see these things since it teases for upcoming projects, even though the second post-credits sequence provides a great bookend to Jane Foster’s story throughout the MCU. Zeus, who is, surprise, still alive, was depicted in it being looked after by his female servants. He is speaking with someone off-camera in vengeful tones. It turns out to be Hercules, the son of Zeus, and the actor portraying the role is none other than Brett Goldstein, who you may recall from the well-known Apple TV+ comedy series ‘Ted Lasso,’ where he starred as Roy Kent.

Hercules has been dispatched by Zeus to murder Thor. And it’s likely that the fifth movie will centre on their fight.

Second scene after the credits

Jane first appears in the second post-credits scene, which is set in a surreal environment. It turns out to be a real location. She is lost and standing on a bright avenue when we first encounter her. Then Heimdall (Idris Elba, who is making a comeback from ‘Infinity War’) appears and informs the woman that she is in Valhalla, the afterlife for fallen Norse warriors. Given that Jane is actually dead and that Thor could have to look for love again as a result, it is likely that we won’t see her again.

There will be a fifth instalment of ‘Thor.’