Three students killed in a road accident in Wayanad

Wayanad: Three people were killed and two others injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Kalpetta in the high range district on Saturday morning, police said. The mishap occurred around 6.00 this morning, they said. The tragic incident happened on Saturday morning around 6.30 am on the National Highway in Variyad.

The injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Kalpetta. The accident was caused when the car, which was heading from Kalpetta region, lost control and hit a tree on the roadside. It has been reported that there were five passengers in the car and all them are students of Palakkad Nehru college. They were on their way to the house of one of the passengers hailing from the district.