Burgers without fries! McDonald’s substitute suffers from ‘potato shortage’!

A visit to McDonald’s would be incomplete without the renowned French Fries, yet that is the current reality in Russia. The fast-food business ‘Vkusno I Tochka’ (which translates to ‘Tasty and that’s it’), a rebranded version of McDonald’s, has temporarily ceased providing fries owing to a scarcity of the appropriate kind of potatoes. According to the fast-food chain, the shortfall is due to a low crop of the type of potatoes used to create French Fries. They also stated that there is no quick remedy to the problem, and that it may persist for some years.

According to an official statement issued to several Russian media sites, the chain is now reliant on Russian harvesters for their entire supply, making it ‘difficult to import from markets that may become temporary suppliers of potatoes for firms in Russia’. As per the statement, Russia is ‘completely supplied with potatoes, even processed ones,’ and the fresh harvest is ‘already coming, removing the danger of a shortage’.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, McDonald’s chose to sell its franchises in Russia to billionaire Alexander Govor. The action terminated Russia’s lengthy association with the brand, with ‘Vkusno I Tochka’ resuming operations soon after, despite heavy economic penalties. According to a Newsweek story, Alexey Krasilnikov, the chairman of Russia’s potato and vegetable union, stated that the company has not formed necessary contracts with suppliers. As a result, it is still experiencing enormous logistical challenges, resulting in the present shortage of French fries.